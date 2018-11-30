New exhibition explores the past, present and future of Milton Keynes

Pavilion of Change, an exhibition exploring ideas of change, arts education, and the past, present, and future of Milton Keynes, opens in MK Gallery’s Project Space today.

In 2016, artists Wright & Vandame discovered an archival image of Milton Keynes under construction with the sign, “Changed Priorities Ahead".

The image and sign communicated a message which was ambiguous and uncertain, invoking ideas of change and indeterminacy. The artists have taken this work as a starting point for a public sculpture for MK Gallery and the inspiration for Pavilion of Change.

Speaking about the project, artist Josh Wright said: “It’s over two years ago now since I stumbled across the image in the British Library. We had just been invited to become MK Gallery Associate Artists and there was such a buzz around the 50th anniversary of Milton Keynes and I was curious to uncover more.

"I wasn’t really looking for anything and I was just struck by this beautiful image with this sign ‘Changed Priorities Ahead’. It really resonated with the history of Milton Keynes but also the future of MK Gallery and this new step in the gallery’s history.”

Guillaume Vandame said: “We hope that the Pavilion of Change can explore ideas of change in complex and challenging ways. The space functions as a participatory installation activated by visitors. In some ways, the works of art will also have a life of their own and become active participants within the space.

"Ultimately, we want the exhibition to embody change in ways that are personal, political, spiritual, and even universal. After all, the only constant is change.”

Pavilion of Change includes a display by the artists which will change throughout the duration of the exhibition; a series of new commissions by MK Gallery’s Associate Artists - Amy Leung, Carlos Cortes, Alice Boland-Rhodes, and Teresa Paiva; participatory art works created by the public; and a dynamic public programme with live events, and talks.

Each day will provide something new, unexpected and exciting for visitors.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy the exhibition and the opening night this evening, between 6pm and 8pm..

Visit www.mkgallery.org for more information.