New Milton Keynes cancer centre receives £2m grant boost

Macmillan Cancer Support is providing £2m towards the cost of the new cancer centre at Milton Keynes Hospital.

Construction is due to start later this year and the centre is planned to open in 2020. It will co-locate oncology, clinical haematology and cancer-related chemotherapy under one roof.

The new building will mean that the hospital can improve the quality of its cancer services, increase capacity, establish new emergency care pathways and support the future demand for cancer services in Milton Keynes.

Macmillan’s money is being used specifically to provide a new Macmillan information and support centre and also makes a substantial contribution to the new chemotherapy suite.

The all new information and support centre will provide a welcoming and relaxing environment for people affected by cancer. Macmillan knows that cancer can affect every part of a patient’s life and the new facility will enable staff to support patients and their loved ones in a modern, up to date setting.

Macmillan’s contribution will also be used in the new chemotherapy suite to create a high-quality environment that delivers Macmillan’s quality standards for such spaces.

Kim Bowles, Macmillan’s partnership manager for Milton Keynes, said: “This further investment in cancer care services in Milton Keynes will mean a lot to people affected by cancer, helping the Trust and Macmillan deliver services people need in a much-improved environment. It is part of our continuing relationship with Milton Keynes Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and will provide an excellent facility from which we can work with the Trust to develop further cancer care services.”

Joe Harrison, Milton Keynes Hospital NHS Foundation Trust chief executive added: “Macmillan is an important funding partner, providing £2m towards building the new cancer centre. Our partnership also draws on their expertise in designing cancer care environments across the country to deliver a cancer centre that will deliver excellent medical care and other support in a high-quality environment.”

“It is only through the continued generosity of people in Milton Keynes and beyond that we are able to contribute this large sum of money to the new cancer centre and support people affected by cancer,” concludes Jen Hall, Macmillan’s area fundraising manager.

“Macmillan receives no government funding. If you would like to support people affected by cancer, there are lots of opportunities on our website, macmillan.org.uk. Or call our supporter care team on 0300 1000 200.”