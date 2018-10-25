New nursery in Milton Keynes says children are the heart of the community

Having fun whilst learning is the ethos of a new nursery just opened in Milton Keynes.

Caring Kindergartens are proud to launch their newest nursery opening in Brooklands, where ‘children are the heart of the community’.

Caring Kindergartens are a group of nurseries that operate in nearby counties. They have now created a nursery in the heart of Brooklands to provide exceptional care and education for children aged 3 months – 4 years.

The newly built, high spec nursery has been specifically created to offer children an outstanding learning environment with age specific rooms and resources, and the nursery also has an excellent, large outdoor space. The company says it will be the perfect addition to the Caring Kindergartens family, and the community.

Karl Goodridge, head of childcare, said: “We are delighted to see our new nursery opening in Brooklands. We have created an amazing environment where both families and the community will be part of the experience for children.

“We look forward in getting to know them and sharing knowledge to engage with the children’s curiosity on the world around them. Here at Caring Kindergartens our spirit is to be kind and caring, so much so it is in our name.

Shane Baxter, nursery manager, said: “The experienced and highly skilled staff will be readily available to answer any questions families may have.”