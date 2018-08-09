New play equipment for nursery and pre-school in Milton Keynes

Mulberry Bear Day Nursery and Pre-School, situated on the Open University campus at Walton Hall, has had a successful year of fundraising which was used to rejuvenate the nursery garden facilities for the children and families of the nursery.

Successful fundraising schemes with both the Coop and Waitrose, along with regular fayres at both Christmas and spring raised over £6,000 in the last 12 months.

The new garden equipment which comprises a selection of solid wooden play equipment (a balance weaver, log traverse, log walk and scramble net log climber), new outdoor storage and freshly painted fences was unveiled to the children by Coop staff Brain Pooley (Regional manager) and Tina (Coop Monkston Park store manager) at a garden launch party on Tuesday 17th July. The families enjoyed an ice-cream van and cake to celebrate, along with giant garden games and prizes for all the children.

Fundraising for the next phase of garden development, to include a vegetable and herb garden for the children to maintain, along with a new sensory footpath will begin over the coming months.

A spokeswoman said: “Mulberry Bear Day Nursery cherishes childhood and are committed to providing high quality childcare and education for all our children through play in an enriched environment. We are an independent company and registered by the Charity Commissioners as a charitable organisation (registered charity no.278304). We would like to thank the Coop and Waitrose Oakgrove for their generosity, along with the support of the families of Mulberry Bear nursery and the Fundraising team for making this possible.”