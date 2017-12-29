New public art piece makes its mark in Milton Keynes

Festive Road, the Milton Keynes based outdoor arts company, have installed a new piece of public art at the entrance of the Waste Recovery Centre, in Wolverton.

Festive Road was commissioned by Amey to create the sculpture to celebrate their new facility, the most comprehensive in the UK, which takes all the black-bin household waste in Milton Keynes - drastrically reducing what goes into landfill.

The concept was inspired by the transformation of materials and ideas. The sculpture forms a sweeping upwards arch of materials gathered into cubes - units of waste - each populated with recognisable ‘throw-away’ objects like washing machine drums, old spanners and garden tools - with a bicycle emerging at the top.

Pupils from The Radcliffe School were actively involved in the design and planning of the piece.

