New rotisserie pub to create 40 jobs in Bletchley

The Turing Key which is set to open in April this year is expected to create more than 40 jobs in the Bletchley area once completed.

The brand-new pub is a nod to Bletchley’s local history due to its links with Alan Turing, a codebreaker in the Second World War based at Bletchley Park who helped break the German’s Enigma.

The pub is part of an ongoing new build scheme by Marston’s Inns and Taverns, as a drive to provide top quality pubs across Britain and will open its doors to locals to experience their feature chicken rotisserie selection.

Special rotisserie ovens will take centre stage in the restaurant where diners can see chefs baste and turn the slow cooked roasts ready to be served to their table.

Diners can choose from half, whole or sharing chicken dishes with a choice of sauces.

But to ensure the beloved pub classics are not forgotten, an array of dishes will be available as well as desserts and drinks.

“We’re extremely excited about the Turing Key and believe it will be a great local hub for the community. With our cask ales and top quality, value for money food we hope the pub will build a great reputation.” Said Nigel Whitfield, from Marston’s Inns and Taverns.

To stay up to date with all the pub news including upcoming job roles visit Marston’s website at http://www.marstons.co.uk