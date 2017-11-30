New Star Wars film - where can I see the premiere in Milton Keynes and when?

The new Star Wars film is out next month (you might have heard this).

But whether you’re going as part of a Rebel Alliance, or you’ll be going han-solo, where can you see it in Milton Keynes?

The film’s official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however, it premieres on the 13th and avid Star Wars fans can catch midnight showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise in the city.

Cineworld has five early morning showings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. 2D showing take place at midnight, 12.15am and 3,.30am, and there will be a 3D showing at 3.30am. Anyone who wants to watch in 4D can do so at 3.30am.

The Odeon will have two double-bill showings of both The Force Awakens followed by The Last Jedi. Both the 2D and 3D IMAX showing begin at 9pm.