New Wetherspoon’s pub opens in Milton Keynes next week... and its sticking to its guns over controversial name

A new Wetherspoon’s pub is to open next week on the boundary of Fenny Stratford - and it’s sticking to the name that caused controversy with the town’s residents association.

Wetherspoon describe the new Queensway pub as being in Bletchley and have christened it Captain Ridley’s shooting Party after a historic happening at Bletchley Park.

But Fenny Stratford residents association say the pub is actually within the Fenny boundary and should have a more local name.

Wetherspoon has spent almost £2.4m developing the site and say the pub will create 80 new jobs.

Artwork inside reflects Bletchley Park and includes a genuine WW11 cipher machine.

The pub opens on Tuesday December 5 and will serve food daily until 11pm.