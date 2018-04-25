New Yurt Village gets underway at Action4Youth’s Caldecotte Xperience in Milton Keynes

Action4Youth’s Caldecotte Xperience in Milton Keynes offers an extensive range of outdoor learning and adventure activities and has exceptional facilities for those with additional needs.

With the growing popularity of glamping and an increasing demand from schools and clubs to experience the thrill of residential outdoor learning, the charity has started work on a second Yurt Village at its adventure centre.

The first Action4Youth yurt village complex was opened in 2015 and has proved very popular with visitors to the Caldecotte Xperience.

The yurts are based on a traditional Mongolian design, brought up to the 21st Century with the building being interconnected and having bedrooms, bathrooms, accessible bedroom facilities, kitchen, electricity, heating and lighting.

The building was designed with accessibility in mind and as a result this facility is already being successfully used by groups of young people and adults with additional needs who have found the accommodation comfortable, calming and creative.

The current yurt village comfortably sleeps 25 in four bedrooms and also has the capacity to sleep additional people on futons in the main room. The new village will sleep 35 and will enable larger groups to enjoy and experience the adventure activities on offer at Action4Youth’s Caldecotte Xperience.

Anna Cheetham, co-director of Yellow Submarine, said: “We visited the Caldecotte Xperience last summer; staying in the wonderful Yurt Village. We supported a group of 16 young people with learning disabilities and/or autism. We took advantage of many of the fabulous activities on site and the open spaces and wooded areas, within safe boundaries, afforded the opportunity for the young people to explore in a safe environment.

"The Caldecotte Xperience is a magical place and we will certainly be back!”

Also by the Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper:

Initiative to reduce number of motorcyclists killed or injured on Milton Keynes roads