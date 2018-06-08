Newport Pagnell Medical Centre bags big award for student nursing

Newport Pagnell Medical Centre Practice Nurse team in partnership with Northampton University has won The Student Nursing Times Award - Community Placement 2018.

The award was presented at a ceremony held at the London Hilton, Park Lane, last month.

Student nurses, universities and organisations were present at the occasion to be honoured in 19 categories dedicated to celebrating exceptional achievement.

"At Newport Pagnell Medical Centre we have been hosting student nurses for the last three years and our students play a large part in delivering care to our patients," said lead nurse Debbie Hughes.

"During their placement with us they are very much part of the team and a huge asset to our practice delivering patient care. The students challenge, question and enrich our practice. The practice nurse team and the mentors gain huge satisfaction from supporting these students on their pathway to become our future fully qualified nurses.

Debbie added: "The judges praised the team saying that Newport Pagnell Medical Centre was “well rounded, the presentation was innovative and it demonstrated how well supported the students are and each student left the Practice with an abundance of skills.'”

"To achieve this award in the year the NHS celebrates its 70th birthday is a huge honour and makes me very proud to be part of a team developing nurses to ensure our NHS continues with a high calibre of staff passionate in caring for people."