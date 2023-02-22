Newport Pagnell Town football club gets £500 donation from developer Taylor Wimpey

Newport Pagnell Town football club has received a £500 donation from developer Taylor Wimpey.

The club, which is located on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, received the financial donation from the housebuilder. These funds have been used to help fund the under 14’s side’s 2023 football tour of Bournemouth, which the club sees as an opportunity for the team to make lifelong memories, as well as enjoying the sport they love.

It will also be the last tour that the current squad takes together; the importance of which shows due to the great fundraising work they have done already. It will follow on from their four-day football tour of Blackpool in April of this year, which was a huge success for the Lions.

Newport Pagnell Town Football Club's under 14's side

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, Jamie Stimpson, football coach at Newport Pagnell Town FC, said: “We are very grateful for the kind donation from Taylor Wimpey, it means a lot to the players, staff and parents alike. The team had an amazing time touring Blackpool last season and they are really hoping to be able to replicate that experience in 2023. On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their support.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were delighted to have recently supported Newport Pagnell Town under 14’s side by helping to fund their 2023 football tour. The club is a cornerstone of the community and we are proud to be able to give something back to the areas in which we build. We wish all the teams at Newport Pagnell Town FC the best of luck for the rest of this season and in all their future endeavours.”

