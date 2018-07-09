Nine charities benefit from Rotary Club of Milton Keynes' Swimathon

Nine charities benefited from an annual Swimathon organised by Milton Keynes Rotary Club.

Close to 350 swimmers took part in the event, raising an amazing £29,000.

Sir John Southby brought the event to Milton Keynes in 1994, and it has sinceraised more than £500,000.

“We have met some remarkable people; some who have overcome disabilities and many who have made exceptional efforts to make our Swimathon the success that it is," said organiser and rotarian David Gillow.

Money raised will benefit Ride High, Willen Hospice, Daniel Estick Trust, Hazard Alley, Interaction, MK Bereavement Service, MK Food Bank, WBWCC and Newport Pagnell Youth Club.