Nominations Open: Celebrating Local Heroes and their Outstanding Contributions
This initiative aims to recognise and celebrate the remarkable efforts of individuals and groups within our parish who have consistently demonstrated outstanding commitment to community action.
The Community Recognition Awards are an opportunity for us to honour those who have gone above and beyond in making a positive impact in our community. We believe that it is essential to acknowledge the unsung heroes whose dedication and passion have contributed positively to society.
Advertisement
Advertisement
We invite all community members to participate actively in this recognition process by nominating deserving individuals or groups who have engaged in a variety of community initiatives, such as (but not limited to):
Community service and volunteering projects
Environmental or conservation efforts
Advocacy for marginalised communities
Health and wellness initiatives
Social and cultural programs
Nominations are now open, and the process is straightforward. Anyone in the community can submit nominations by visiting our official website at www.great-linford.gov.uk and completing the online nomination form.
The form requires information about the nominee's achievements, contributions, and the reasons they deserve this recognition. The closing date for nominations is the 24th of September.
A panel of Parish Councillors will diligently review each nomination and carefully assess the impact of the actions carried out by the nominees. The winners will be announced during our prestigious Community Recognition Awards Afternoon Tea, set to take place on Saturday 14th October at Conniburrow Community Centre.
This event will also serve as a platform to celebrate the collective spirit of unity and collaboration within our community. We encourage all members of the public, local organisations, and media representatives to join us in recognising these remarkable individuals and groups and to witness the transformative power of community action.
"Our community's strength lies in the hands of its dedicated members who have shown exceptional commitment to creating a better world. The Community Recognition Awards serve as a token of our appreciation for their tireless efforts," said Tommy Hayes, Community Liaison Officer.