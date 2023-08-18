Nominations Open: Celebrating Local Heroes and their Outstanding Contributions

This initiative aims to recognise and celebrate the remarkable efforts of individuals and groups within our parish who have consistently demonstrated outstanding commitment to community action.

The Community Recognition Awards are an opportunity for us to honour those who have gone above and beyond in making a positive impact in our community. We believe that it is essential to acknowledge the unsung heroes whose dedication and passion have contributed positively to society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We invite all community members to participate actively in this recognition process by nominating deserving individuals or groups who have engaged in a variety of community initiatives, such as (but not limited to):

Photo from 2022 Recognition Awards and features Carol & Dan Renault with Mayor and Deputy Mayor

Community service and volunteering projects

Environmental or conservation efforts

Advocacy for marginalised communities

Health and wellness initiatives

Social and cultural programs

Nominations are now open, and the process is straightforward. Anyone in the community can submit nominations by visiting our official website at www.great-linford.gov.uk and completing the online nomination form.

The form requires information about the nominee's achievements, contributions, and the reasons they deserve this recognition. The closing date for nominations is the 24th of September.

A panel of Parish Councillors will diligently review each nomination and carefully assess the impact of the actions carried out by the nominees. The winners will be announced during our prestigious Community Recognition Awards Afternoon Tea, set to take place on Saturday 14th October at Conniburrow Community Centre.

This event will also serve as a platform to celebrate the collective spirit of unity and collaboration within our community. We encourage all members of the public, local organisations, and media representatives to join us in recognising these remarkable individuals and groups and to witness the transformative power of community action.