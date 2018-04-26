Not-so-unfit cop rode in Milton Keynes cycling trials while claiming he was too ill to work

Dishonest policeman Nicholas Corbett told bosses he was too unwell to go to work when he was actually sunning himself in Majorca and taking part in rigorous cycling trials.

A police disciplinary panel heard the PC told his bosses he had back problems after a car accident which meant he could no longer ride a bicycle or board flights lasting more than 90 minutes.

However, investigators found out that while in Spain Corbett was enjoying cycling trips.

He was also a high-level cycling enthusiast, taking part in bike trials for Milton Keynes Corley Cycles team.

The panel convicted Corbett of gross misconduct by breaching police rules relating to honesty and integrity.

They said they would have sacked him had he not already quit the force.

A police spokesman for said that the breaches were in connection with statements made by Corbett to a Police Medical Appeals Board.

“He claimed he had injured his back during a road traffic collision in 2014 which limited his ability to ride a bicycle. He also claimed he was unable to board flights which were longer than 90 minutes,” said the spokesman.

On 13 October last year Mr Corbett was meant to be on police duty. He was texted by his inspector and responded by referring to his back problem.

However, it was discovered that Mr Corbett was on holiday in Majorca, Spain, during which he was found to be cycling.

Detective Chief Superintendent Chris War said: “I am sure most of Thames Valley Police would agree that there is no room in this organisation for somebody who behaves as this former officer has.”