‘Not welcome’ Huge signs welcoming people to Milton Keynes’ Campbell Park slammed as “complete eyesores”

Huge signs welcoming people to scenic Campbell Park will be nothing but an eyesore, residents have complained.

The Parks Trust has applied for planning permission to put two four metre square signs at the entrance to Campbell Park to greet visitors.

The signs in question

But chair of Xplain campaign group Linda Inoki has slammed the proposed structures as “ complete eyesores”.

“They are far too big, and will actually block views of the landscape, including the city skyline and new MK Gallery extension which is costing millions!” she said.

Linda added: “Nearby residents commenting on social media are describing them as ‘typographically abysmal and visually crass’ and ‘definitely eyesores’.

“Surely the Parks Trust should be removing clutter from this lovely landscape, not adding to it?”

