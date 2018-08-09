Nun better than a top musical presented by Milton Keynes students

Audiences love the feel good factor so much-loved musical Sister Act proved popular when city students took to the stage at the end of the summer term.

Denbigh School students eagerly rehearsed the entertaining musical, which tells the story of lounge singer Deloris who hides in a convent after witnessing her boyfriend killing a man.

Staged over three nights, in addition to a daytime performance for senior residents and local primary school children, the show gave female students a very welcome opportunity to act in central roles and perfect their comic timing.

Headteacher Andy Squires was part of the audience on the final night of the run. He said: “You can’t help smiling watching a musical like Sister Act. The cast of Denbigh students gave their all with the comedic elements of the show and they had the audience rocking along with the many jubilant songs.

“The Performing Arts Faculty and the parents who supported the students should also be applauded for their tireless support.”