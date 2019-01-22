Nurse takes on 12-hour running challenge for cancer charity in Milton Keynes

Rheumatology nurse Gemma Berrill took on an epic 12-hour running challenge outside of Milton Keynes Hospital to raise money for Cancer Centre Appeal.

Gemma, who works at Milton Keynes University Hospital, helped raise more than £2,000 for her effort.

She said: “As a nurse I feel privileged to work at such a rewarding, warm and caring hospital and I would like to give something back to the community. I enjoy a challenge and I run in my spare time so thought why not combine the two.

"Members of our family and close friends have been affected by cancer and received treatment.

"With a diagnosis of cancer comes all the additional stress on personal relationships, physical and mental health, as well as financial implications of regular and ongoing hospital visits. So helping to raise money for a cancer centre here at the hospital is really important to me.”

Jenny Howells, Senior Fundraiser at Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, said: “Gemma has worked incredibly hard to raise money for our Cancer Centre Appeal and we are so grateful to her. A new cancer centre means that the hospital can support each and every cancer patient; providing most of the services they need in an excellent environment close to their homes. This is huge news for cancer care in our area – and we would like to thank Gemma for raising more than £2,000 towards the appeal.”

If you would like to support Gemma’s efforts please visit her JustGiving Page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-berrill33

Should people wish to support Milton Keynes Hospital Charity they can visit www.mkhcharity.org.uk for more information.