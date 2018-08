The children from Acorn Childcare at Kents Hill enjoyed a wonderful afternoon on Sunday as they were joined by Guide Dogs UK at the nursery’s annual family fun day.

The children and their families raised £111.00 for the charity, which will go to help train more future guide dogs.

Guide Dogs UK at the fun day

Saffron the puppy of the group will be making regular visits to see the children at the Kents Hill nursery before she makes her guide dog journey to “big guide dog school”.