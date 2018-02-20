Nursery in Milton Keynes whisks up happiness among littles ones with pancakes and Valentines

With both Shrove Tuesday and Valentine’s Day to celebrate, children at Kiddi Caru’s Caldecotte day nursery have enjoyed a busy February so far.

There were delicious treats galore at the nursery on Shrove Tuesday when the children worked with nursery mascot Roo to whisk up their own pancakes.

Pancake Day at Kiddi Caru Caldecotte

As well as making the pancake batter from scratch, the children got to see exactly how the batter transforms into pancakes thanks to the nursery’s special child-friendly oven.

Staff provided a selection of tasty toppings, and the children could either choose their favourites or get creative and combine different flavours to make their own unique recipe.

Then, on Valentine’s Day, children put their hearts into making and decorating cards for their loved ones. And nursery mascot Roo stopped by to lend a paw here too!

Nursery manager Lucy Clarke said: “Younger children are often aware of Valentine’s Day as a special day either because they have seen displays of themed products in the shops or because older siblings or loved ones are talking about it.

“We wanted them to be able to join in with the spirit of Valentine’s Day by showing and telling their loved ones how much they care for them.”