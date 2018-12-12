Nursery in Newport Pagnell boosts alzheimer’s funds with Christmas fayre

Youngsters and staff at Meadow View Day Nursery in Newport Pagnell have raised over £700 for the dementia charity Alzheimer’s Society with the help of their annual Christmas fayre.

The nursery in Westbury Lane entertained children and parents with a host of Christmas attractions and even a very special visit from Father Christmas himself.

Also on offer was face painting, biscuit decorating, a children’s entertainer, pizza stall, raffle, refreshments and more.

Deputy nursery manager, Holly Willshire said: “We have so far raised £715 from the Christmas Fayre, and this is continuing to build. We are absolutely thrilled with this achievement and would like to say a huge thank you to parents for their overwhelming generosity. Alzheimer’s Society is such a worthy charity and we’re so pleased to be able to make this donation at such a special time of the year.”

Meadow View Day Nursery adopted Alzheimer’s Society for a year-long fund-raising drive.