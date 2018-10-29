Nursery in Stony Stratford celebrates donation to charity helping families

A nursery in Stony Stratford is celebrating a year of fundraising and helping families with ill children.

Adorable Nurseries has raised a staggering £1,900 for Ronald McDonald House Charities which provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families while their child is in hospital.

The nursery, which cares for children from babies to pre-schoolers, held lots of fundraising activities ranging from a colour hunt, dress up days and a summer extravaganza for parents. Deputy manager Nikki Torrie also took part in an ultramarathon to raise funds.

Nursery manager Sue Casebrook said: “I heard about the charity after a child I looked after was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Her parents praised the facility and the support offered by the charity while their child was undergoing treatment at the John Radcliffe Children’s Hospital in Oxford.”

Sue, who nominated the Ronald McDonald House Charities as the nursery’s partner charity for the year, added: “I felt inspired to give back to this charity which helps so many local families and once we explained this to the parents, they all got behind our year of fundraising wholeheartedly.”

Ronald McDonald House Oxford is one of 14 houses across the UK situated in or near hospital grounds to enable seriously ill children to have their families close by when they are undergoing treatment.