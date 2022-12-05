Nursery shows true meaning of Christmas with advent calendar donation to Milton Keynes Food Bank

A city nursery has showed the true meaning of Christmas by donating advent calendars to the Milton Keynes Food Bank.

Thoughtful parents and practitioners from Hampstead Gate Day Nursery in Milton Keynes have made a donation of advent calendars to ensure no child goes without over the festive period.

After appealing to families at the award-winning setting on Eelbrook Avenue, colleagues were delighted to hand over a grand total of 142 advent calendars to the Milton Keynes Food Bank, which will now distribute them to families in the community who need them most.

Hampstead Gate Day Nursery embrace the season of goodwill

Hampstead Gate Day Nursery Team Leader, Ashleigh Smith said: “This can be a magical time of the year but also one of real financial hardship for many, especially in the current climate. Something as simple as an advent calendar is often taken for granted but is incredibly special for a child in the lead up to Christmas. We are so grateful to our amazing nursery families for helping us to make this donation possible.”

Milton Keynes Food Bank looks to provide emergency support to those in crisis and relies solely on the donations of the public and help of volunteers.

The charity is currently appealing for tinned items, cereal, toilet roll, long-life milk and Christmas food items.