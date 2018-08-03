Nurses in Milton Keynes can chill again, with the donation of a new fridge

When the nurses at the hospital outpatients department had their fridge condemned, Woughton Community Council stepped to make sure that they weren’t left out in the cold.

The fridge was used daily by nurses, often working long shifts, as somewhere to store their food and drinks. When the old fridge finally gave up, a plea went out on Facebook.

To support the nurses, who do so much for local people, Woughton Community Council sprang into action and donated a new fridge, ensuring the nurses could keep their cool.

Sue Smith, Chair of Woughton Community Council, said

“We work to support everyone who lives, works and visits our parish and the nurse work hard to support people when they are most in need. This was something that we felt was important to help with, as we really value the work that the nurse and all other staff and volunteers do at the hospital”.

The hospital is the largest employer in the Woughton Council parish area and many local people work there, as well as visiting when unwell. The new fridge also has an ice box, which will enable storage of cubes which can be helpful for some patients.

Eddie Theobald- Brown, the nurse who put up the post of Facebook said: “We are really pleased to have been donated a lovely new fridge, which will make a huge difference to all the staff. A big thank you to Woughton Community Council for helping us out”.