Oak Furniture Land Milton Keynes showroom opening is dragon powered!

Oak Furniture Land donated a spectacular three and a half foot dragon boat cake to MacIntyre to support their fundraising and the annual Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival, at the official reopening of its Milton Keynes store.

The store commissioned the amazing confectionery creation, to support the charity and to celebrate the reopening of it refurbished store following severe flooding at the Winterfill Retail Park in May.

The branch showcases a new layout and new product ranges. Fundraisers from MacIntyre took centre stage at the official reopening, alongside the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Martin Petchey, as the new store team presented them with the dragon boat cake.

The reopened 14,364 sq ft superstore includes a mezzanine floor and showcases a fresh layout – including a dedicated bedroom area upstairs – which includes stylish room sets, with all dining, living and sofa ranges downstairs. The superstore has 35 furniture ranges and is amongst one of the first of Oak Furniture Land’s stores to trial this new format.

Simon Piper, store manager at Oak Furniture Land Milton Keynes said “We are thrilled to reopen our bigger showroom which will enable us to provide our customers with even more choice when picking new furniture for their homes. We are delighted that fundraisers from MacIntyre charity and the Mayor of Milton Keynes officially opened our new store, welcomed customers through the door and accepted the cake donation from us.

"The Milton Keynes community is one that we’re proud to be part of and we are delighted to have turned the flooding experience into a positive one for our customers by refurbishing the store in a new fresh format.

Claire Kennedy, head of marketing and fundraising from MacIntyre said: “We would like to thank everyone at the new Oak Furniture Land store for the amazing cake donation. A Dragon Boat cake structure is a wonderful gesture to support and highlight the Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival in aid of MacIntyre.

"MacIntyre is a charity that supports people with a learning disability and their families, we are based in Milton Keynes and we have been supporting people with learning disabilities to live lives that make sense to them for over 50 years. We are the official charity for the 2018 Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival and we offered slices of the cake to raise funds.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, councillor Martin Petchey said: "The store is a welcome investment in the area and is a nice addition to the choice of shops for residents. I wish them every success for the future. “

The amazing cake sculpture was created by Rose Dummer (aka Rosie Cake Diva) from Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers. Rose is famous for her realistic cake creations, including a 6ft grenadier guard cake for Armistice Day.

The store is located at Unit 2, Winterhill Retail Park, Cairngorm Gate, Milton Keynes, MK6 1AZ