Oak Furniture Land Milton Keynes to re-open this weekend after flooding

Oak Furniture Land will re-open its Milton Keynes furniture storefollowing its closure after severe flooding at Winterhill Retail Park in May.

The refurbished superstore will be officially opened by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Martin Petchey at 9.00am tomorrow (Saturday, June 23).

The reopened 14,364 sqft superstore includes a mezzanine floor and will showcase a fresh layout, which will consist of a dedicated bedroom area upstairs – which includes stylish room sets, with all dining, living and sofa ranges downstairs. This will be amongst one of the first of Oak Furniture Land’s stores to trial this new format.

Oak Furniture Land Milton Keynes will retain its original team of six and will feature over 35 ranges, including popular painted furniture collections Seychelles and St Ives, as well as the natural oak ranges Romsey and Wiltshire, which have been launched for Summer.

David Edwards, regional manager at Oak Furniture Land said: “Winterhill Retail Park is a prime retail site and is a great location for us. We’re delighted to have turned the flooding experience into a positive one for our customers, by refurbishing the store in a new fresh format.

"We hope the new layout will provide that all important inspiration when shopping with us, as well as enhancing our customers in-store experience. We are looking forward to providing local shoppers with even more furniture choice than ever before. We’ve gained many loyal customers in and around Milton Keynes and we’re excited to be re-opening and welcoming them back through our doors.”

The store is located at Unit 2, Winterhill Retail Park, Cairngorm Gate, Milton Keynes, MK6 1AZ