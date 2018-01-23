Old Woughton Parish Council bags Volunteer Organisation Recognition award

Old Woughton Parish Council is celebrating after winning the Volunteer Organisation Recognition award shield during its first full year of existence as an adoption group

The aims of the small rural parish council, which has the old village of Woughton on the Green at its heart, are to work with organisations and agencies to improve the quality of residents lives and encourage healthy living.

There is plenty of of opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, including walking, in particular along the towpath. But repairs were urgently as it was frequently waterlogged.

The parish was asked the Canal and River Trust if it would be willing to adopt the local stretch of the canal and establish a group of volunteers to help with maintenance.

A team of volunteers started work in 2016, moving two tons of hardcore by shovel and wheelbarrow. The following month, three tons of hardcore were similarly despatched and subsequently four tons.

On March 20th 2017, the adoption of the full stretch of waterway was made official.

“We have a list of about 20 keen volunteers, 10 to 15 who turn out on a Saturday morning each month to do the work. We finish with a real sense of achievement, having enjoyed much conversation and laughter,” said parish councillor Judith Howson.

“On one occasion the team met to collect canal side rubbish and filled 16 rubbish sacks.”

“A camaraderie has developed in the team and with so many willing helpers the time commitment is not huge. Much can be achieved in a short time when people are so willing.”

“Our sincere thanks go to all the willing supporters who have worked whatever the weather,” Judith added,