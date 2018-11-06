Olney man, 27, re-arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have re-arrested two men in connection with a murder investigation, after two elderly residents died in Buckinghamshire.

The investigation is in relation to the deaths of two residents of Maids Moreton near Buckingham: Peter Farquhar died on 26 October 2015, aged 69, and Ann Moore-Martin died on 12 May 2017, aged 83.

The men were originally arrested in connection with the investigation on 16 January this year, but were re-arrested today (Tuesday) and are currently in police custody.

A 27-year-old man formerly of Towcester, Northamptonshire, now of Olney, has been re-arrested on suspicion of one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation, and one count of burglary.

A 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall, has been re-arrested on suspicion of one count of murder of Peter Farquhar, one count of conspiracy to murder Peter Farquhar, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation, and one count of burglary.

They each remain on bail until November 15 for further offences: one count of murder, one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation and one count of conspiracy to defraud.