Olney’s Independent Shop of the Year winners are flipping fantastic!

The Olney Pancake Parlour has been announced as the winner of the Olney Independent Shop of the Year 2017.

The competition was organised by MP Mark Lancaster, and 650 votes were cast across December and January.

Opening their doors in May 2016, the Olney Pancake Parlour raced ahead to become a firm favourite in the last few days of voting.

The competition was an opportunity for shoppers to appreciate the individuality, the level of personal service and sense of community on offer in Olney high street.

“What a fitting winner for Olney, bearing in mind the Pancake Race started here and has been a tradition since 1445!” Mark said.

“I’m delighted that this new family run business has been able to thrive and we can now enjoy pancakes throughout the year and not just on race day.”