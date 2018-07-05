Olney shoppers help village hall buy equipment to show films

Shoppers at the Co-op in Olney are celebrating reaching their fundraising goal, after money collected through their membership scheme helped to speed up the installation of a new audio-visual system at Lavendon Village Hall.

The new equipment will mean that the hall can show films and host presentations for residents, and there are plans in place for new stage lighting for amateur dramatics performances.

Nigel Stickells, secretary of the hall, said: “The safe and effective running of the village hall is dependent on strong support and self-help from within the local community, especially in terms of fundraising. The Co-op’s local community fund is a great example of how local people, shopping locally, can make a big difference to their communities.

“The hall is used for a variety of events, such as dance, drama, entertainment, keep-fit exercise groups for all ages, quiz nights, bingo and afternoon teas, and the new audio-visual system will help to expand the types of activities we can host here.”

The hall was established in 1953 following many years of fundraising by village residents. It is a popular local venue for all age groups and abilities within the community, but particularly for the over 60s, who are keen to socialise but don’t want to travel outside of the area.

