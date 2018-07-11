One of the UK’s biggest Aqua Parks opens in Milton Keynes

On Saturday, Aqua Parcs at Willen Lake opened to the public, a double celebration as England made it through to the semi finals of the World Cup on the same day.

The colossal inflatable water park saw more than 500 people take to the water in two days as temperatures rose to over 30 degrees.

Offering the perfect way to cool down, Aqua Parcs has taken on extra staff to cope with the number of booking enquiries, including one party from as far as New Zealand!

“We shared a video of the opening on our Facebook page and emails have been constant,” said owner Joe Grix. “The course has proven extremely popular with people of all ages from eight years and up and we’re already seeing people on their second and third visit.

“The response and support from people in Milton Keynes has been immense and we’re so proud to be part of this great place.”

Aqua Parcs is the largest of its kind in the region. It is over 120 metres long and features a staggering 30+ obstacles, from climbing walls, over-water swings, giant slides and bouncing balls to the super-fast figure-of-eight slide. Located on the picturesque Willen Lake, the course is set to be the summer hit people have been looking for.

Rob Wood, general manager at Willen Lake said: ““The new Aqua Parc is a fantastic addition to Willen Lake, and we are delighted that the opening weekend went so well. It was great to see so many families enjoying what is no doubt one of the best aqua parks in the country; this is an experience for adults and children alike and is perfect for cooling off in the summer heat!

“The Aqua Parc fits very well with the wider offering at Willen Lake, ensuring there is plenty to do both on and off the water and making it the ideal destination for a fun day out. We look forward to welcoming many more people to the Aqua Parc, and Willen Lake, this summer.”

Visit www.aquaparcs.co.uk for more.