Only here for the beer - Planned mobile bar for Milton Keynes needs your help

The MK Biergarten, Wolverton’s award-winning independent craft beer shop and micro pub, is inviting beer lovers from across Milton Keynes to get involved in its crowdfunder campaign to raise money for a new mobile bar.

The company is hoping to collect £5000 worth of investment by next Monday (December 11) and still has £2000 to raise to meet its target.

In exchange for their cash, supporters can expect a range of limited and exclusive rewards.

After two years of trading as a successful small business, the Biergarten is planning to go further afield in 2018 in the shape of a mobile bar, housed in a second hand van.

The team are planning four tap lines serving three craft beer and lager kegs and one local ale cask, as well as a small can fridge, cider and mulled wine lines.

Artwork on the van will include a map of all breweries local to Milton Keynes.

“We were the first craft beer bottle shop in Milton Keynes in 2016 and would now love to expand the business,” said Franzi Florack, owner and manager of the Biergarten.

“Our area has got a great number of fantastic breweries right on our doorstep as well as quick links to London’s craft beer scene, so showcasing these brewers at fayres, festivals, parties and weddings will be an absolute privilege.”

The 23 different rewards on offer range from a ticket to the van’s launch party for a £20 investment to a personalised, handmade wooden beer crates for £50 and a card which entitles the holder to free beer at events for £100. To boost the local breweries, the Biergarten team have also organised a ‘Magical Beer Tour’ around the breweries of Milton Keynes, which is a reward for a £60 pledge.

At the top end of the reward scale, investors can pre-hire the van with four free kegs of their choice for £500.

Everyone who pledges will also see their name printed on the van.

Franzi added: ‘We have been quite creative with our rewards and hope that there are plenty of special reasons to support our expansion. All of the rewards make excellent presents and we have included a good variety for both beer geeks and ale novices.

“With the campaign we are also hoping to raise awareness of our small business in the run-up to Christmas and would like to encourage people to buy local if they can.”

To pledge, or find out more, click https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/mk-biergarten-beer-van

The Biergarten team have opted for an ‘All of Nothing’ approach in their crowdfunding, which means if the full £5000 isn’t raised by Monday (December 11) the campaign is unsuccessful and no funds will be taken from the investors. The Biergarten is based at Unit 3 The Triangle, Wolverton Park Road, Milton Keynes MK12 5FJ and its website at www.MKBiergarten.co.uk