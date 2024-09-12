Citizens Advice: The crumbling foundation of a 'bare minimum' society - a personal perspective

Citizens Advice, a vital lifeline for millions, faces imminent crisis as other agencies offload their responsibilities onto us. It's become a 'bare minimum' culture where 'go talk to Citizens Advice' is a pejorative dismissal. We're overwhelmed, understaffed, and struggling to cope. We need a shift in societal values and accountability from other organizations to avoid a system collapse. Please note that the views expressed in this article are my own, based on my experiences as a long-time colleague of Citizens Advice, and do not represent the official position of the organization.

For over eight decades, Citizens Advice has served as a lifeline for those navigating the complexities of British life. From benefits and housing issues to debt and employment disputes, they've been the go-to resource for millions seeking free, confidential, and impartial advice. Yet, behind this vital service lies a disturbing trend – one that threatens to overwhelm this critical institution.

As an immigration lawyer (recently re-trained) and benefits specialist with nearly six years at Citizens Advice, I've seen firsthand how other agencies, including the police, councils, social services, and even legal professionals, are increasingly shirking their responsibilities. They're offloading their most complex and vulnerable clients onto us, exploiting a technicality in our insurance that prevents us from handling cases they're statutorily obligated to address.

This isn't just a matter of bureaucratic inefficiency; it's a symptom of a deeper malaise. We live in a culture where many strive for the 'bare minimum,' shirking duties and seeking the easiest path. Unfortunately, this attitude has dire consequences for those most in need. Telling someone in desperate straits to 'go talk to Citizens Advice' is not a solution; it's a dismissal, a way to clear one's desk and conscience without addressing the underlying problem. In fact, it's become almost a pejorative - a polite way of telling someone to 'sod off' because they don't care or get paid enough to want to care or are just too lazy.

This 'buck-passing' culture not only undermines the efficacy of crucial public services but also erodes the trust between citizens and the institutions designed to serve them. It perpetuates a system where vulnerable individuals are caught in a perpetual cycle of referrals, their needs consistently deferred or dismissed. The prison and probation service (HMPPS) is a prime example, shunting its homeless prisoners, including sex offenders and violent detainees, to Citizens Advice with reckless abandon, as if we have a magic wand to conjure up housing and support beyond our means and capacity. I've even taken cases from police officers convicted of serious offences like rape who are told to come to us for support because the probation service doesn't want to do their job. Similarly, the Home Office directs asylum seeker rapists to their local Citizens Advice for the same reasons.

The fallout for Citizens Advice is devastating. Our workloads have skyrocketed, stretching us far beyond our intended capacity. We're working tirelessly to fill the gaps left by others, but it's a losing battle. The human cost is immense – clients face longer waits, delayed resolutions, and increased stress. Our dedicated staff and volunteers are burning out, struggling to keep pace with the relentless tide of complex cases.

My 29 years collectively across the fire brigade, with the American state police, alongside my experience as a crisis counselor, youth worker, advocate for victims of domestic violence, and the numerous other roles I've undertaken throughout my life have instilled in me an unyielding work ethic. I take pride in my dedication to community outreach, a passion I've nurtured since the tender age of 10. My commitment to going above and beyond is something I firmly believe should be emulated by all. As Winston Churchill wisely stated, "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give."

It's time to break this cycle of deflection and disregard. We need a national conversation about accountability and responsibility. Agencies must be held to their mandates, not allowed to pass the buck to an already overburdened service. Citizens Advice will always be there to provide essential guidance and support, but we cannot continue to shoulder the burden alone.

Moreover, it's crucial to address the root causes of this 'bare minimum' culture. We need to foster a society that values dedication, hard work, and a willingness to go the extra mile. We must recognize that true fulfillment comes not from doing the least possible, but from contributing meaningfully to the betterment of our communities.

This is a call to action for all of us. We must move beyond the 'bare minimum' and toward a society where everyone steps up and fulfills their obligations. As President Abraham Lincoln aptly put it, "You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today." It's time to recognize the true value of Citizens Advice and demand that other organizations do their part. Only then can we create a system that truly serves those in need, rather than one that simply shuffles them from one overwhelmed agency to another.