Iain Stewart MP column: 'I will continue to work with police to make Milton Keynes safer for all'

had the opportunity to go for a walk with Matthew Barber, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, and some Milton Keynes police officers through Ashland, Netherfield and Beanhill. It was an opportunity to discuss the recruitment of police officers, the plans to reduce serious violence, neighbourhood policing and plans to tackle knife crime. This comes after I recently wrote to the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, inviting her to come to Milton Keynes to discuss knife crime. I will continue to work with Thames Valley Police to make Milton Keynes a safer place for all!

I visited the site of the new Winslow Train Station on the East West Rail line. The visit was an opportunity to have an update on the work of the East West Rail between Bletchley and Bicester. I was pleased to hear of the great progress that is being made in the construction of the line between Oxford and Cambridge, passing through Bletchley. I also learned of the barriers being installed along the line that will absorb the noise and vibrations from the train, minimising the impact on local residents.

Also, I visited Bletchley Park to plant a tree to be part of The Queen’s Green Canopy with Iain Standen, Chief Executive Officer at Bletchley Park. The tree can be found on the bank of the lake overlooking the Mansion. It was also an opportunity to have a discussion about Bletchley Park and have an update on the work that is going on. I was excited to learn of the new exhibitions that are on their way to the museum in the next month. Did you know that Bletchley Park are still running their local resident offer, giving Milton Keynes residents 50% off ticket prices and free return within the year?

Another visit was to First Avenue Supplies Ltd in Bletchley. First Avenue Supplies are an embroidery and printing company in Milton Keynes offering work on a wide range of goods, mainly workwear and PPE. I met with Ian Temple to have a tour of their facility and a demonstration of their embroidery and printing process. I was pleased to hear about the huge demand for their services, from a range of organisations including Aston Martin and Bill's Coach Hire.

MK Money Lifeline welcomed me to their space to share their work and explain how they help those who find themselves in debt for various reasons. MK Money Lifeline offer free, confidential money advice to anyone in the Milton Keynes area and their services are provided by a team of trained volunteers. To find out more or to get in touch with them, you can give them a call on 0300 1235 198.