Iain Stewart MP column: My role in preparing for COP26, Milton Keynes job sector and celebrating local achievement

As we are now in the final quarter of the year, I very much hope you have been keeping safe and enjoying the autumn. It has been another busy month for me and I wanted to take this opportunity to update you with what I have been doing in the constituency and in my Ministerial role.

My Ministerial role has given me the enormous privilege of being involved in the preparations for the COP26 conference in Glasgow. This event will bring together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to have discussions and agree coordinated action to tackle climate change. My office, for example, is funding exciting new clean energy research and innovation, including off-shore wind, tidal and wave power which can further decarbonise our energy, and new energy efficient farming techniques which will both increase the security of our food supply and do so in a more climate-friendly way.

The MK Job Show returned to Middleton Hall on Friday 17th September and it was wonderful to see over 80 employers exhibiting from a range of industries and sectors. I was pleased to see a high turnout from residents who utilised the opportunity to talk with local employers and even having interviews at the booth for vacancies. This year, there were more exhibitors than ever before showing that the job market in Milton Keynes is very positive. With various studies showing MK is going to be one of the top places in the country to bounce back from the pandemic, this was a promising sign.

Iain on a visit to Domino's Supply Chain Centre in Ashland, MK

On that note, I was pleased to learn that the Government’s Furlough Scheme helped to protect 52,500 jobs across Milton Keynes. This has undoubtedly given individuals, families and businesses the security of a regular wage as we have battled the coronavirus pandemic.

I welcomed the opportunity to visit Domino's Supply Chain Centre which is located in Ashland, to hear more about their operation. I was given a tour of the Supply Chain facility, walking the journey that the ingredients would take through the Centre and learning about each step on the way. I was surprised to see the large amounts of pizza boxes, fresh ingredients and dough that is stored there, showing the scale of the operation to supply the number of Domino’s stores in the region. The efficiency to move the ingredients and products around the Supply Chain Centre was a sight to see.

I really enjoyed my visit to the Milton Keynes Special Needs Advancement Project (MK SNAP) in Walnut Tree to meet with the CEO, Angie, and the Director of Learning & Quality, Steven. Recently, MK SNAP had been awarded The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, and I welcomed the opportunity to congratulate and thank the team that make the service possible. With some learners returning in-person, it was lovely to see some familiar faces and talk with them about the projects and work that they were engaged in. Also, I was shown the new Our Changing Places Facility, a toilet and changing facility that will help MK SNAP learners to stay and learn for the full day.

Iain Stewart MP (centre) at the MK Jobs Show