Emily Darlington MP: Local school to save £4,500 on energy costs annually with new solar panels from Labour’s Great British Energy

I am delighted to announce that Charles Warren Academy in Milton Keynes Central is one of the first schools in England selected to receive rooftop solar panels from Great British Energy, our new state-owned renewable-energy company.

Earlier this year, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, in partnership with the Department for Education and the Department of Health and Social Care, pledged £200 million to install rooftop solar systems on roughly 200 schools and 200 NHS sites across England—£80 million of which is dedicated to schools like ours. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Minister of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Michael Shanks, and to the Secretary of State, Ed Miliband, for prioritising educational institutions in this ambitious programme.

As Michael Shanks said, “Through our Plan for Change, this government is supporting schools to save thousands on their bills so they can reinvest money saved into ensuring every child gets the best start in life. The installation of solar panels will also help pupils to develop green skills, promoting careers in renewables and supporting growth in the clean energy workforce.” His support has been instrumental in securing funding and ensuring that schools like Charles Warren Academy can benefit immediately from cleaner, more affordable power.

I could not be more thrilled that Charles Warren Academy is one of the first projects funded by Great British Energy. This investment will mean that more money is allocated to improving the education that pupils receive in the area, and less is spent on covering energy bills. Through our publicly owned clean power company, we can take back control of our energy system, bring down bills for good, and invest in the vital services that we all rely on.

Solar Roof Panels

On 21 March 2025, we received confirmation that the first solar panels would be installed this spring. By switching to solar power, Charles Warren Academy is projected to save up to £4,500 on energy costs each year; with future battery-storage integration, that annual saving could rise to nearly £25,000. Over a 30-year lifespan, this amounts to an estimated £128,280 in total savings—funds that can be reinvested directly into teaching resources, extracurricular programmes, and student support services. According to our projections at Great British Energy, schools and NHS sites nationwide will collectively save up to £400 million over the next three decades, reinforcing our government’s commitment to reinvesting in frontline services.

I want to extend special thanks to the headteacher, governors, staff, and parent representatives at Charles Warren Academy for their cooperation throughout the planning and survey stages. Their collaboration enabled the government to conduct rapid technical assessments and maintain the project’s schedule. Accredited local contractors will oversee every phase of the installation, ensuring necessary roof reinforcements, safety equipment, and string inverters with integrated monitoring systems are in place to deliver optimal performance and full compliance with Building Regulations.

This solar-panel rollout is a cornerstone of Labour’s wider Plan for Change, which aims to decarbonise public-sector energy consumption, stimulate local job creation, and lessen our dependence on global fossil-fuel markets. I am proud that Charles Warren Academy is leading by example—providing students with a hands-on demonstration of sustainable practices in action and enriching the STEM curriculum through real-time energy-performance data.

I am very much looking forward to visiting the Academy as soon as I can to see the completed solar array and to celebrate this pivotal achievement toward a greener, more sustainable future for our community, alongside dedicated teachers, enthusiastic pupils, and supportive parents. Once again, I extend my sincere gratitude to Great British Energy, Minister Michael Shanks, Secretary Ed Miliband, and everyone who played a crucial role in making this project a reality for the children in Milton Keynes.