To date Arriva re-routed our 33/A bus service which had been running for many years from outlying areas north of MK via Wolverton along Millers Way, Bradwell Village and into MK Central The Point.

This service now runs from Wolverton via Hodge Lea and Bradwell Village into MK.

Those of us who are left in Blue Bridge/Bancroft have no access to Wolverton shopping or MK without a 15/20 minute walk to catch a No.5 Arriva bus.

Arriva states that the re-routing is financially more beneficial with the new route for them and that they will no longer serve the residents of Blue Bridge and Bancroft who are mainly retired.