Moorlands Nursery School receive Bronze Award

Published 20th Jun 2024
A Bronze Award from the National Teaching Awards for the best EYFS Team of the Year!

I work as an Early Years Nursery Nurse and room leader at Moorlands Nursery School Dodkin Beanhill and today we received a bronze award certificate from the National Teaching Rewards for being the best EYFS team in the country!

We have a bronze badge each and a certificate. Its quite an accolade for a state Nursery school in one of the most deprived areas of Milton Keynes and we would like you to post this to recognise the great work we do.

