Moorlands Nursery School receive Bronze Award

A Bronze Award from the National Teaching Awards for the best EYFS Team of the Year!

I work as an Early Years Nursery Nurse and room leader at Moorlands Nursery School Dodkin Beanhill and today we received a bronze award certificate from the National Teaching Rewards for being the best EYFS team in the country!