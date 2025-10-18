October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

October is recognised globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the UK. Nearly one in seven women will be diagnosed in their lifetime, according to Breast Cancer Now. But together, we can change those odds by raising awareness, encouraging screenings, and supporting those affected.

Early diagnosis saves lives. It is important to educate ourselves regarding the associated risks and symptoms, take action by scheduling a screening or reminding others to do so, and offer support by wearing pink, sharing information, or contributing to organisations that fund research and patient care.

This year’s theme, Every Story is Unique, Every Journey Matters, reminds us that each diagnosis is personal, filled with stories of courage, resilience, and hope.

Know the Risks

Let's Wear Pink For Breast Cancer!

Understanding risk factors early helps you take charge of your health.

Age: The risk of breast cancer increases as you get older, with most cases diagnosed in women over 50, hence why mammograms are encouraged annually in women after 40.

Family History: Individuals with a family history of breast cancer, such as having a mother, sister, or daughter diagnosed (especially at a young age), is encouraged to consider regular screenings or medical check-ups.

Lifestyle Factors: Physical inactivity, obesity, alcohol use, and smoking are recognised factors associated with elevated risk.

Self-breast exams are also an important way to notice any changes early on. Visible distortions, swelling or dimpling are clear signs that something should be examined. While most breast changes are not cancer, it is always worth checking.

The iconic pink ribbon serves as a symbol of hope, strength, and solidarity with everyone touched by breast cancer. So, let’s wear pink proudly and spread the message that no one fights alone.