Political Opinion: Callum Anderson MP marks one year in office with release of first annual report

Callum Anderson MP has marked the one-year anniversary of his election by publishing his first Annual Report, titled “Getting on with the Job.” The report reflects on a year of dedicated service, community engagement, and tangible progress across the Buckingham and Bletchley constituency.

Reflecting on the milestone, Callum said, “It’s been the honour of my life to serve this community. I stood for Parliament to be a strong and visible voice for the people of Buckingham, Bletchley, Tattenhoe, Winslow, and the villages, and this report is about showing what we’ve achieved together in just one year.”

Since being elected, Callum has attended over 250 meetings, visits, and events across the constituency. He has held 30 constituency surgeries in towns and villages including Buckingham, Bletchley, Westcroft, Winslow, and Stewkley, and has responded to more than 6,000 pieces of casework from local residents. His work has included helping over 1,000 constituents access vital services, from housing and education to immigration and welfare.

The report outlines significant wins for the area, including securing £500m for a new hospital in Milton Keynes, £2.5bn for East West Rail, and millions in funding for local schools, sports facilities, and road repairs. Callum also celebrated the long-awaited approval of the Lace Hill Health Centre in Buckingham, a project he championed alongside the Swan Practice.

In Parliament, Callum has asked over 275 questions on issues ranging from GP recruitment and SEND services to rural crime and road conditions. He has also been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, where he supports the Secretary of State in advancing the UK’s innovation agenda.

Locally, he has launched the Bletchley Investment Taskforce to unlock economic opportunities, supported local businesses through initiatives like Small Business Saturday, and is planning two ‘Rights Fairs’ to help residents understand new employment protections. He has also been vocal on issues such as unfair housing management fees, flooding, and access to childcare.

To stay connected with constituents, Callum is launching a new series of “Meet Your MP” events across the constituency. “I promised to be accessible and accountable,” he said. “These events are about listening, learning, and making sure your voice is heard.”

Looking ahead, Callum is focused on ensuring that the opportunities created by national investment are felt across every community. “The past year has laid the foundations,” he said. “Now it’s time to build on them and deliver even more for the people of Buckingham and Bletchley.”