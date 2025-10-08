Political Opinion: Callum’s Column: Backing Bletchley’s future

This week, I’m writing from Queensway in the heart of Bletchley to talk about something I know matters deeply to so many of you: the future of our high street.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve heard from residents, traders and community groups who feel that our high street no longer meets the needs of local people - especially after the closures of big names like Sainsbury’s and Wilko. That frustration is real, and I share it.

But I want you to know: change is already underway.

Thanks to £22 million from Milton Keynes City Council through the New Deal for Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, we’re seeing real investment in our town - with upgrades to transport, better public spaces, and long-term plans for growth that put local people first.

Callum Anderson MP speaking to a constituent in Bletchley

Of course, regeneration isn’t just about money - it’s about vision, partnership and local leadership. That’s why I’ve launched the Bletchley Investment Taskforce. It brings together local institutions like MK Dons, Bletchley Park Trust, Milton Keynes City Council, and national players like Chiltern Railways. Our goal is simple: to unlock Bletchley’s potential and bring in the jobs, apprenticeships and investment our community deserves.

I’m also campaigning hard to make sure that Bletchley Station’s eastern entrance is opened up, making it easier for everyone to access our high street by public transport. Nipping to the shops shouldn’t be a pain, and it will do a lot to help footfall.

Not to mention, we’ve got a huge opportunity ahead. With East West Rail set to make us one of the UK’s best-connected towns, Bletchley can become a true hub for innovation. We’re already home to exciting sectors like AI, robotics and emerging technologies; and I’m working to make sure that the benefits of those industries are felt by people here, not just elsewhere.

But it’s not just about the economy, it’s about local control too.

Callum Anderson MP at Bletchley Station

That’s why I’m backing new powers to give communities a greater say over what appears on their high streets - to halt the rise of vape shops and betting shops that don’t reflect local needs, and instead support businesses that serve the community, create jobs and contribute to our town’s unique character.

I’m proud to back the bold reforms being championed by Keir Starmer and our Communities Secretary, Steve Reed, which will put power back in your hands - so you can shape the future of your neighbourhood.

This isn’t just about shopfronts. It’s about restoring pride in Bletchley, supporting local businesses, creating opportunity and building a town centre we can all be proud of.

The work is underway. And I, alongside our local council and Labour government, am committed to delivering real results; for Queensway, for Bletchley, and for town centres across the country.