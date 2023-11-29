On the evening of Thursday 8th February we’d love you to get a team of up to 15 together and compete at Ninja Warrior MK. Challenge your agility, strength, fitness and sense of humour as a team to become Supershoes’ Ninja Warrior Masters 2024!

This is an exclusive Ninja Warrior event for Supershoes

Are you up for the challenge?

Can you and your team raise enough sponsorship to fund a pair of Supershoes?

It costs £150 for a team to enter (that's £10 each) which will include your entrance to the adventure park, compulsory socks needed for the session, all games and activities and your chance to win prizes! When each Super brave child receives their personalised Supershoes, they reconnect with their identity and appreciate that are more than just their illness: so much more.

When a child puts their Supershoes on, they often find the motivation to get up and take vital steps to maintain their mobility; to get out of their hospital bed; to wear them to hospital for treatment, to play with their friends, to show them off to others and talk about what they mean.

Supershoes help children find their feet and boost their wellbeing: they are so much more than just a pair of trainers.

We currently have a rapidly growing waiting list of 200 children with cancer. With your support we can empower them!