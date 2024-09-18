Thanks Milton Keynes for a Pride to remember

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As a palliative and end-of-life care charity, we are committed to providing care that respects everyone, regardless of their identity or background so, it meant a lot for us to connect with the LGBTQ+ community in such an open and welcoming space.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dear Editor

Last weekend, colleagues and I from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger attended Milton Keynes Pride. It was an incredible event, and we were so proud to be part of it.

As a palliative and end-of-life care charity, we are committed to providing care that respects everyone, regardless of their identity or background, so it meant a lot for us to connect with the LGBTQ+ community in such an open and welcoming space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice (middle) with colleagues from Sue Ryder St John's Hospice at Milton Keynes Pride

The day was filled with warmth, acceptance, and meaningful conversations, allowing us to share our message of compassionate, inclusive care for all.

At Sue Ryder, The LGBTQ+ community can often face unique challenges in accessing healthcare, and we strive to ensure that everyone feels seen, heard, and supported during some of life’s most difficult moments. We offer tailored, compassionate end-of-life care that meets the specific needs of each person and their loved ones.

Milton Keynes Pride is just one of many events our staff and volunteers have attended across the country. The events also provide us with an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made at Sue Ryder over the past year.

This year, we are particularly proud of the continued success of our Rainbow Badge initiative, with over 1500 colleagues having received their badge. The initiative shows our colleagues, volunteers, service users, and their families that Sue Ryder is a welcoming and safe place for LGBTQ+ people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, a huge thank you to Milton Keynes Pride for this wonderful opportunity. We’re already looking forward to next year – and plan to further our involvement by hosting a stall at the event and inviting the LGBTQ+ community to our hospice during open days.

Alice Green-Smith

Head of Clinical Services at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice