YouTuber slams criticism of Open University Degree: "My Degree is just as accredited as any traditional university"

Lydia Alty, the 19-year-old YouTuber best known for her channel Royal Reporter Lydia, has recently spoken out against the increasing number of people who dismiss her Open University (OU) degree as inferior to traditional university degrees.

The health science student, who has faced harsh comments about the legitimacy of her education, is now making it clear: her degree is fully accredited, and she’s done with the snide remarks.

The Open University, which offers flexible and accessible higher education through online courses, has long been recognized for providing accredited degrees that hold the same value as those awarded by traditional brick-and-mortar institutions. With a history spanning over 50 years, the OU has helped thousands of students earn degrees across a wide variety of disciplines, including health science, education, and business management.

Lydia, currently pursuing a degree in health science with the Open University, shared her frustration about the constant criticism she has faced in recent months—especially from parents and workers who have graduated from traditional universities.

"I respect that some people aren't keen on home-schooling, and of course, brick universities are the traditional route for students looking to earn a degree. But I severely struggled at a traditional university," Lydia explained. "That's something people don’t think about—university isn't for everyone. The Open University has always had accredited degrees that give you the same opportunities as those from a traditional brick university. Just because I study at home doesn't make me a ‘loser’ or mean that my degree is useless."

Lydia emphasized that she’s tired of the misconceptions people have when she mentions her OU studies. Whether online or in person, she regularly encounters skepticism, particularly from those who attended conventional universities. She explained, “Everything we learn in every subject is the same as that of a brick university. It's just all online. With me, studying health science, I have access to some incredible resources, and the Open University has given me the freedom to study, get hands-on experience, work, and also enjoy my hobbies—things I couldn’t do when I was at a traditional university.”

While Lydia’s comments reflect her personal journey, they also resonate with countless students who have chosen non-traditional routes to higher education. The OU provides a unique option for individuals who may struggle with conventional university life, whether due to financial constraints, family commitments, or other challenges.

In her own case, Lydia admits that she didn’t thrive in the traditional university setting. The flexibility of online learning at the OU has allowed her to balance her studies with her career in media and other interests, which includes her growing YouTube presence and strong passion for Health and Education. The ability to work while studying, and have more control over her learning schedule, has been a game-changer for her.

The criticism Lydia has faced is not only about the legitimacy of the degree but also about the perception that Open University students are somehow "less than" those who attend traditional universities. This stereotype has left Lydia feeling exasperated, but she’s determined to educate people about the value of online learning.

"University isn’t for everyone, and the Open University is an incredible institution for people who struggle with actual uni or who can't access university in any way. It gives them a chance to bag an accredited degree and hopefully make their way into their dream job,” she said.

In response to Lydia's outspoken comments, her management team clarified that Lydia’s aim is not to attack or discredit others, but to educate. “Lydia is just educating people that studying anywhere at an accredited institution gives you the same opportunities as those in a traditional university,” her management stated. “It’s all about choice and personal preference. Lydia is passionate about encouraging people to choose what’s best for them. As long as you work hard, show your eagerness, and know your stuff, you're ready for the workplace—regardless of where you’ve studied.”

As Lydia continues her journey with the Open University, she remains a strong advocate for the benefits of non-traditional education paths, urging people to understand that a degree's value is not determined by the institution alone, but by the effort and dedication a student puts into their studies.