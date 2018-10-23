Opportunities for businesses in Milton Keynes on the East West Rail link

Companies in Milton Keynes are being encouraged to bid for work on the East West Rail link.The next phase of the project is a £1bn programme which will involve construction work and numerous support roles.

It involves rebuilding underused and disused sections of a former railway, according to Buckinghamshire Business First (BBF).

New stations will be provided at Bletchley and Winslow with platform extensions at Ridgmont and Woburn Sands and Aylesbury..

The work also includes the closure of 72 level crossings and the construction of 24 new bridges.

Mothballed sections of track will be reinstated, with new double track sections laid as well.

Phase two of the project “represents a significant piece of infrastructure investment in the region”, says BBF.

“The East West Rail scheme will support economic growth through residential and commercial development along the line of route.

“It will boost business growth and attract new business and inward investment.

“The construction works provides numerous opportunities for local businesses of all sizes.”

An event is being held for firms next month, at which they can hear from the East West Rail Alliance.

During the next 12 to 18 months, a series of supply chain events and workshops are planned.

“These will involve all tiers of the supply chain and offer information on progress, on up and coming opportunities, and how to become procurement ready,” adds BBF.

“The deals open to the small and medium-sized enterprises supply chain locally will cover a multitude of trades and services.

“They will be delivering directly to the project, indirectly working for larger contractors on the scheme or providing support services.

“These include catering services, office cleaning, transport and waste management.

“East West Rail will measure and monitor spending with the local and SME supply chain.”

The Focus on Procurement Opportunities event is at The Gateway in Aylesbury on November 21st from 9.30am to 12.30pm.