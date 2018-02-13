Ouzel Island to take Oakgrove Village to next level in Milton Keynes

Award winning developer Crest Nicholson is soon to unveil the latest phase of Ouzel Island, a luxury community set within its Oakgrove Village development. The latest new homes at Ouzel Island are set to launch in March this year, offering luxury family homes in a beautiful setting.

Ouzel Island will be launching off the back of the hugely successful exclusive collection of executive homes which was sold in 2014 and will comprise of twenty-one four and five-bedroom homes, designed to be in perfect harmony with nature.

Homes will start from £650,000 and are due for completion in the second half of 2018.

Soft earthy coloured bricks, large floor to ceiling glass windows, unique design and slate roofs give the homes their distinct character. The homes have generous balconies and roof terraces, allowing residents to enjoy the outdoors even from within their new home.

Oakgrove Village is one of Crest Nicholson’s most iconic developments, with everything on residents’ doorstep.

Crest Nicholson’s sales and marketing director, Marcus Evans, explained: “Ouzel Island is truly a jewel in the Oakgrove Village crown and we look forward to unveiling our latest homes in the coming months. Ouzel Island is designed to complement the local environment and reflect today’s aspiration for open, flexible living – offering a layout that’s easily adapted to accommodate a growing family and all life’s changes.”

