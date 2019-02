An overturned lorry closed a city road this afternoon (Monday) after it crashed at a roundabout in Milton Keynes.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.40pm in Stacey Bushes Roundabout, Monks Way, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes.

The lorry was found on its side and about 50 litres of diesel spilt on the road.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell and an officer attended.

No-one was trapped or injured. Firefighters used and environmental protection kit.