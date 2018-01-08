Paedophile football coach from Milton Keynes admits string of child sex offences

A former football coach from Milton Keynes has today admitted a string of child sex offences.

Barry Bennell, 63, is charged with 55 different offences, including 42 counts of indecent assault. He has pleaded guilty to six offences today at Liverpool Crown court.

The alleged victims were all boys aged between eight and 15 when the charged were alleged to have happened between 1979 and 1991.

Bennell, who was a former coach for Crewe Alexandra, lived in Milton Keynes under the name of Richard Jones.

The court heard he will be referred to as Mr Jones during the course of the trial, which is expected to last for eight weeks.