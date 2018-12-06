Pamper evening at Chicheley Hall boosts funds for dementia charities

A glamorous evening where the red carpet was rolled out for guests has raised almost £500 for dementia charities.

The festive season was in full swing at The Lady Byrds Emporium event organised by businesswoman Jo Wareham and business partner, Pauline Mitchelmore.

The 66 tickets were quickly snapped up for the event hosted at Chicheley Hall, the stunning 18th century mansion near Newport Pagnell, where guests were offered an abundance of pre-Christmas pampering and indulgent treats.

On the red carpet, five creative designers were able to showcase their inspired designs on the FSL Catwalk - the show opened with an explosive dance routine by the talented members of Luton dance academy, Phoenix Starr, with their contemporary mix of ballet and street dance.

A spot of early Christmas shopping was also definitely on the cards as guests of The Lady Byrds Emporium were treated to a range of quality stalls, including taster massage sessions and their very own psychic, who was ready to delve into what 2019 may bring! The evening was rounded off with a wonderful medley of Christmas songs from Sean Curtis and his smooth, jazz like voice. Sean has toured with CBBC.

Whilst enjoying their newly established business, bringing together other small, like minded businesses, Jo and Pauline are dedicated to fundraising for local dementia charities in Beds and Bucks. This is a subject very close to their hearts as both of their mums suffered with this heart-breaking and isolating condition.

Jo said: “It was an incredible atmosphere and we were thrilled to be able to raise almost £500 for our cause and we most certainly couldn’t have done it without the generosity of Chicheley Hall and so many local businesses like The Little Branding Company, Phoenix Starr Dance Academy, EllieVision and ATKS Photography.”