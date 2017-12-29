Pantomime stars bring smiles to Milton Keynes Hospital

Milton Keynes Hospital was treated to a visit by Cinderella and Prince Charming earlier today, when the stars of MK Theatre's pantomime paid a surprise visit.

Cinders and the Prince, otherwise known as Lauren Hall and Matthew Goodgame spent time on the children's wards.

Prince Charming and Cinderella meet staff at the hospital

Lisa Knight, Chief Nurse at Milton Keynes University Hospital, said: “It is always magical for the children to meet the panto stars.

"It brings a smile to the faces of patients, families and staff alike, and we’re always very grateful for them coming to hospital to bring festive cheer."

Cinderella continues at MK Theatre until January 14, 2018.