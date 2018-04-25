Paradigm Foundations help Milton Keynes resident to set up new business

A grant of more than £1,500 has helped Paradigm Housing resident Sarah Praise get off to a flying start with her new business in Milton Keynes.

With the financial help from the grant Sarah has set up a small health shop business, Good Health Promotion, and is now branching out to offer holistic therapies including massage therapy (Swedish and aromatherapy), alkaline nutrition and skincare therapy

“The Paradigm grant has been one of the best things that has happened to me especially when no organisation will give you any form of financial support to make your passion a reality," Sarah said.

"The grant has given me the opportunity to set up a business in a short space of time that could otherwise have taken such a long time to start. The Paradigm Foundation is the best I have ever seen.”

Sarah is a Holistic Therapist, an Alternative Medicine Practitioner and a Homeopathic Consultant. Her interest in Holistic Therapy grew because of her passion to help people get to a state of wellness without using medically invasive treatments. Sarah also coaches, trains and mentors people to set up their own business.

For more information about the services Sarah is offering, visit www.goodhealthpromotion.co.uk

Find out more about the Paradigm Foundation here: www.paradigmfoundation.org.uk



